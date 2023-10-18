1,760 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

