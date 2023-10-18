2,693 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

CSL opened at $264.61 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $301.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.