75,391 Shares in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.25% of Lifecore Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $836,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lifecore Biomedical ( NASDAQ:LFCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.99 million. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 79.34% and a negative net margin of 71.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LFCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Lifecore Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Lifecore Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

