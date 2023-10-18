974 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 305,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,304,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 516.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 170.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of HAE opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

