Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90,030 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,693,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,132,000 after buying an additional 129,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.59. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

