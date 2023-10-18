Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

Get Affirm alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.92. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 11.81.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Affirm by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Affirm by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.