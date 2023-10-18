Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $345.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $307.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.93.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $235.70 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

