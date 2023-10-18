AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,713 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 868,980 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $295,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $332.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.85.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

