Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.