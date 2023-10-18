Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

