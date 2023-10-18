Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th.

ALDX stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

