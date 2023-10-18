Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Tennant by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 22,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 711,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,761,000 after buying an additional 96,947 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,281,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tennant has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $130,504.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $476,906.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $951,840.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,863. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

