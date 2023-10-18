Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 6,935 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) by 138.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in RPT Realty by 85.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

RPT Realty Price Performance

Shares of RPT opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

