Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 739 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $763.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

