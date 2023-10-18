Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALPN opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 201.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

