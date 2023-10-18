Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27,557 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.6% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 69,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.26.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

