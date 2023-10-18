Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.26.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

