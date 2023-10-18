Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.26.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

