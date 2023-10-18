Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.26.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.