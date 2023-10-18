Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

