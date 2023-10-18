Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.26.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

