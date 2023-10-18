Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 69,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.26.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Free Report

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

