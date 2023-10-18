Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $178.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.26.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

