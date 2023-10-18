Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Argus

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Argus from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $284.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.52 and its 200-day moving average is $243.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

