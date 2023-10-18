Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.62.

Shares of AR stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

