Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $348.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,840,000 after purchasing an additional 220,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,389,000 after purchasing an additional 66,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Medical by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,159,000 after purchasing an additional 63,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 108,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

