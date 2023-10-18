Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of AMEH stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $348.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
