Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $177.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.79. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

