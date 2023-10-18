Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day moving average of $135.01. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $74.15 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 95.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,562 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

