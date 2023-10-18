Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACLX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -0.60. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at $275,787.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $6,151,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

