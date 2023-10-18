Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 522 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CGI were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CGI by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in CGI by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in CGI by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 319,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,342,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.78. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

