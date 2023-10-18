Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 72,499 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 116.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Harvard Bioscience worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 218,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,679 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,534.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.00 million, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.