Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $366.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.73 and a 200 day moving average of $337.87. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

