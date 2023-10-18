Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 32,409 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Avid Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVID. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after acquiring an additional 710,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 691,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. Avid Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

