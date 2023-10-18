Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 95,238 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Emergent BioSolutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 513,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $21.88.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 56.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.