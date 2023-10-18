Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

CDAY opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.67, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $26,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $26,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,595.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,650 shares of company stock worth $2,259,207 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

