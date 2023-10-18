Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 2.5 %

MOD opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. Analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.