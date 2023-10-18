Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $681,000 Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,855 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 214,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 101,546 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 744.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,967 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

