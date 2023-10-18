Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,977 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Mercantile Bank worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $137,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

