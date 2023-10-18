Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $778,000 Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Camtek by 5,643.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.