Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after buying an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,063,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,201,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,127,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,912 shares of company stock valued at $20,538,143 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 6.1 %

MRNA stock opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.77. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

