Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $863.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $521.43 and a 1 year high of $940.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $864.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $835.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $947.71.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,738,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,738,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,878 shares of company stock valued at $51,907,770. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

