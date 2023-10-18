Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $668,000 in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Seabridge Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 743,881 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth about $5,180,000. Amundi boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 229,902 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,885,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,311,000 after acquiring an additional 213,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SA opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

