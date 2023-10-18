Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.44.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.6 %

FICO stock opened at $918.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $879.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $808.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $400.23 and a 52-week high of $919.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,994,546. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

