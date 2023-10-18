Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 18,315 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.02. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.23). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MOFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MOFG

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.