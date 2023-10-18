Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 30,127 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,127 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.48% of Puma Biotechnology worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,447 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 304,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,976,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PBYI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 2.8 %

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 million, a PE ratio of -52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.37 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile



Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

