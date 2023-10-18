Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 33,197 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 431,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,883.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAST opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.