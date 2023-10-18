Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 12.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 63,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of OTEX opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

