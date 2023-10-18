Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 101,512 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,512 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after buying an additional 3,009,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after buying an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after buying an additional 391,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.60. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

