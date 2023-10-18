Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 107,345 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 107,345 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 525,185 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $2,967,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $88,937,000 after buying an additional 438,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $114,064,000 after buying an additional 406,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.64%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 201.78%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.