Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 148 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.